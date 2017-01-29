Mary Tyler Moore Buried in Fairfield, Connecticut: Police

Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore, known for her breakout role as Laura Petrie in "The Dick Van Dyke" show as well as her starring role in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" died at the age of 80, according to her publicist. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

Mary Tyler Moore was laid to rest Sunday in Fairfield, Connecticut, police confirmed.

A funeral was held for Moore, who died Wednesday at age 80, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, police said.

Officers were on hand, but said there were no disruptions or issues.

The star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in "Ordinary People."

Moore was born in Brooklyn and died in Connecticut.