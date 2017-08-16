Manhattan Talent Agent Vanishes After Leaving New Jersey Home, Hasn't Been Seen for Days - NBC New York
Manhattan Talent Agent Vanishes After Leaving New Jersey Home, Hasn't Been Seen for Days

    What to Know

    • Mark Schlegel, who works for a Manhattan talent agency, was last seen walking out of his New Jersey home Sunday afternoon

    • Schlegel, 57, is considered to be mentally and physically fit; he left without his keys, phone or wallet, officials say

    • Anyone who sees him is asked to call Oradell Police at 201-261-0200

    A 57-year-old Manhattan talent agent hasn't been seen since he walked out of his home in New Jersey three days ago, authorities say. 

    Police in Oradell, where Mark Schlegel lives, said the missing man left his house around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He left his keys, phone and wallet at home, but authorities say he is mentally and physically sound. 

    It's not clear where he was going. Schlegel works for the Cornerstone Talent Agency in the city, but police say he hasn't been to work this week. A message was left with the talent agency seeking comment. 

    Authorities declined to answer questions about Schlegel's home life; they also declined to elaborate on any comments he may have made to his family before he vanished. Detectives are investigating it as a missing persons case and ask anyone with information to call the Oradell Police Department at 201-261-0200.

