A Marine’s 4-year-old son became overwhelmed with emotion and burst into tears as his new stepmom read her vows to him and his father.

Emily Newville, a senior airman, and Joshua Newville, a Marine Corps. sergeant, both who are stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, were married on Saturday in upstate New York.

During the ceremony, Newville read a special set of vows she wrote for Joshua's son, Gage.

Gage, overcome with emotions, begins to cry and wraps his arms around Newville as the adoring crowd looked on.

"You have helped make me into the woman I am today, and I may not have give you the gift of life, but life’s surely gave me the gift of you," Newville says in her vows.

The emotional scene, which was captured on video, quickly went viral and captured hearts across the country.

Newville told "Today" show reporter Sheinelle Jones that the moment Joshua asked her to marry him, she thought of Gage.

"I couldn’t be more thankful of how we’ve gotten to know each other," Newville told Jones in an interview Tuesday.

Joshua said it means a lot to have someone like Newville "who is willing to love your child as if they were their own."