On Sept. 15, 1954, photographer Sam Show captured the iconic "flying skirt" image of Marilyn Monroe. It was on Lexington Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Street, part of a film shoot for "The Seven Year Itch." Many have not seen the movie. The entire world has seen the photo.

The world lost Monroe on Aug. 5, 1962. Born Norma Jean Baker, she was perhaps the world's favorite sex symbol, with a mixture of sensuality and innocence. She died at age 36 in her Brentwood home from a drug overdose. Her life was short, but Monroe will live on forever as a global icon.

Take a look back at her life and career in photos.