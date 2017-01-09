Marble-Throwing Vandals Attack 28 Stores, Vehicles in Bronx in Less Than 90 Minutes: NYPD | NBC New York
Marble-Throwing Vandals Attack 28 Stores, Vehicles in Bronx in Less Than 90 Minutes: NYPD

    NBC 4 New York
    Police released an image of a marble found at one of the scenes (inset top right) and a car believed to be involved.

    What to Know

    • In total, police say they received 28 reports of marbles thrown at windows in a span of less than 90 minutes

    • No injuries were reported

    • Police released a photo of a marble recovered at one of the scenes and a surveillance image of a car believed to have been involved

    Someone -- or a group of people -- threw marbles at the windows of more than two dozen businesses and vehicles in the Bronx Sunday in a 90-minute crime spree that left shattered glass all over the streets in several neighborhoods, police say.

    In total, police say they received 28 reports of marbles thrown at windows between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. The suspects' targets were wide-ranging, including an Applebee's and Target on Hutchinson River Parkway, a McDonald's on Westchester Avenue and a Modell's on East Fordham Road, a Dunkin' Donuts on Grand Concourse and an MTA bus on East Tremont Avenue.

    No injuries were reported, and the cost of the damage wasn't known. 

    Police released a photo of a marble recovered at one of the scenes, as well as a surveillance image of a white four-door vehicle with tinted windows believed to have been involved. 

    Anyone with information about the marble-throwing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 

