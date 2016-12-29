The family of an 8-year-old New Jersey boy says he was kicked out of Cub Scouts because he is transgender, a move that could open a new front in the debate over discrimination in Scouting. Michael George reports (Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016)

The leader of a Maplewood cub scout troop is petitioning the regional Cub Scouts council allow an 8-year-old boy to join the pack after he was kicked out of his Secaucus troop for being transgender.

Cub Scout Pack 20 leader Kyle Hackler told NBC New York Thursday that he disagreed with the Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts' decision to give Joe Maldonado the boot from Pack 87 following complaints from parents.

"It breaks my heart to see that this little boy has is going through this situation," he said. "All he wants to do is be with his friends."

Joe was born a girl but has identified as male for more than a year. He joined Pack 87 in Secaucus in October and was asked to leave about a month later, according to The Record. His mother, Kristie Maldonado, said Joe is accepted as a boy at school.

Though he can't cite any specfic reasons for parents' opposition to Joe's membership, Hackler believes that a lack of knowledge about the transgender community and gender identity is what led to his dismissal. He chose to head a New Jersey troop because of the community's open and understanding nature, which is why the decision to give Joe the boot struck a chord.

"This is a community that's supposed to be understanding," he said. "People who don't understand his situation are upset because they're letting a girl into Boy Scouts. It's deeper than that."

The Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts did not respond to a request for comment.

Boy Scouts of America Spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said in a statement earlier this month that the organization does not restrict members based on sexual orientation, but considers gender identity a separate issue.

The statement said Cub Scout programs are for those identified as boys on their birth certificates. Hackler said birth certificates aren't a required part of the application process, but noted that there is a question to indicate gender.

Earlier this year, the Boy Scouts told The Associated Press that it would admit transgender children to its coeducational programs, but not to programs that are for boys only, like the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Although the private youth organization has the right to do as they choose, Hacker said understanding the complexities of all scouts, transgender members in particular, is important in successfully fostering morality. He implored the Boy Scouts to look beyond the birth certificate, which only tells half the story.

He's got a message for the opposing parents and councilmembers.

"Stop, listen to the situation. Open your mind and you might learn something."