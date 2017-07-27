Escaped Rikers Island Inmate Found After Hours-Long Search: Officials | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Escaped Rikers Island Inmate Found After Hours-Long Search: Officials

The inmate, Naquan Hill, had jumped over a fence at the island jail, sources say

By Checkey Beckford and Sarah Wallace

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rikers Island was on lockdown Wednesday night after a prisoner escaped from a high-security detention center, sources said. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017)

    What to Know

    • The inmate who had jumped over a fence at Rikers Island and escaped Wednesday evening has been found, officials say

    • The inmate, 24-year-old Naquan Hill, escaped from a high-security detention center, according to sources

    • The jail was put on lockdown while officials searched for hours to find the escapee

    A man who had escaped a high-security detention center on Rikers Island, sparking a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, has been found, officials say.

    The escapee, who sources say is 24-year-old Naquan Hill, was found by two Department of Correction staff members on the island just before 3 a.m. Thursday, police said. 

    “I would like to thank the men and women of DOC, the NYPD, the Port Authority Police and New York State Police for their time and effort in locating this individual," New York City Department of Correction Acting Commissioner Cynthia Brann said. "Their coordinated actions helped safely return this inmate to custody.”

    Hill went missing sometime Wednesday and the island was put on lockdown as Port Authority Police Department officers canvassed near LaGuardia Airport as they searched for him, according to the sources. The NYPD Harbor Unit searched the waters around the island. 

    All traffic on Rikers Island was suspended amid the lockdown. Police vehicles, many with their lights flashing, were seen coming to and from the island after nightfall. 

    Sources said the inmate did not return from the outdoor recreation area Wednesday evening.

    The law enforcement sources added that he had jumped over a fence at the C-95 jail, also known as AMKC, which houses about 3,000 inmates.

    Staff noted the disappearance around 7:30 p.m. when the headcount of inmates was off by one.

    The 24-year-old inmate was wearing an orange jumpsuit, the sources said. 

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    The city's jail system has been plagued for years by a culture of violence and corruption.

    A lawsuit filed by lawyers for inmates who were beaten by jail guards and joined by federal prosecutors who investigated brutality against 16- to 18-year-old inmates resulted in 2015 in a consent decree mandating the city implement a series of wide-ranging reforms.

    Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us