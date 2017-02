A manhole fire in Manhattan caused some delays Monday morning as crews worked to contain the blaze. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A manhole fire in Manhattan caused some delays Monday morning as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Officials say they got a call about the manhole fire on East 87th Street and Lexington Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Video posted to Instagram showed dramatic orange flames leaping up from the street as emergency crews cordoned off the area. Passersby paused to watch the flames.

No injuries were reported.