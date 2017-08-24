Missing Manhattan Talent Agent Found Dead in NJ Woods - NBC New York
Missing Manhattan Talent Agent Found Dead in NJ Woods

    A Manhattan talent agency has gone missing. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Mark Schlegel, who works for a Manhattan talent agency, was last seen walking out of his New Jersey home August 13

    • Schlegel, 57, was considered to be mentally and physically fit; he left without his keys, phone or wallet, officials say

    • His body was found in the woods Thursday

    The missing 57-year-old Manhattan talent agent from New Jersey who hasn't been seen since August 13 has been found dead in the woods, authorities say. 

    Mark Schlegel of Oradell left his home without his keys, phone and wallet, authorities said at the time, but he was said to be mentally and physically sound. 

    His body was found off Soldier Hill Road Thursday, according to a law enforcement source. A police officer was led to the body by smell, and it appears he had been in the bushes several days or longer.

    There's no obvious evidence of foul play but police are awaiting an autopsy. 

