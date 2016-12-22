At least a dozen people have been injured in a fire inside a high-rise building on the West Side of Manhattan, fire officials say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Twenty-one people were injured in a high-rise building fire on Manhattan's West Side, including 17 civilians and four firefighters, one of whom suffered serious burns, fire officials say.

Among the injured civilians was a 7-year-old girl who was found in cardiac arrest on the 21st floor, according to FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard. Firefighters carried her down the stairs and out of the building, where they revived her on the street. She is now in good condition.

It's not clear what sparked the blaze inside a third-floor apartment at 515 West 59th St., near 10th Avenue, at about 5 p.m., but fire officials say the windows were left open and the heavy winds sent smoke into the hallways and up inside the building.

"Firefighters had a tough time getting across that hallway because of the wind," said Leonard, adding there was also "very heavy smoke" on the upper floors.

The 33-story building, which contains 465 apartments, is used as a residence building for Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to fire officials. Leonard said there were nine people who went to the roof to wait out the fire, and a police helicopter kept watch over them until they were safely removed from the building.

Of the 17 residents who were hurt, two are in critical condition and another four are "potentially seriously injured," Leonard said.

Firefighters have knocked out the fire, and were still making the final searches of the apartments in the building but they believe everyone has been accounted for.

Leonard reminded New Yorkers living in high-rise fireproof buildings of the importance of closing the door behind them while escaping their burning apartment, so that the wind does not feed the fire.

Residents who live in a fireproof building where another apartment -- not their own -- catches fire should generally stay inside, cover the doors with a towel and stay on the phone with 911.

"We do not want people out in the smokey hallways," Leonard said.

Those escaping fires in buildings should also never use elevators.