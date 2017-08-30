Dunkin' Donuts is considering dropping the 'Donuts' from its name. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

A Dunkin' Donuts in upper Manhattan was closed by the city Health Department after inspectors found a lengthy list of violations, including evidence of flies and mice and improperly stored food, records show.

The restaurant at 3600 Broadway in Hamilton Heights has since reopened following further inspections by health officials and a Dunkin' Donuts operations manager, the company said.

In a statement, Dunkin' Donuts said the restaurant’s franchise owner conducted a thorough cleaning and has hired a new pest management company.

"We take this matter very seriously," the company statement read. "We have stringent food safety and quality standards, and take great pride in the food and beverages served to Dunkin' Donuts guests every day."



Last week, the location amassed 47 violation points during an inspection and was subsequently closed, records show.

Inspectors found a number of violations, including evidence of mice, the presence of flies, and food that wasn’t protected from contamination, according to records.

The facility was also not vermin proof and had “conditions conducive to attracting vermin to the premises and/or allowing vermin to exist,” the records show.

The Health Department uses a letter grade system to rate restaurants; a score between 0 and 13 points is an A rating; 14 to 27 points is a B rating; and a score of 28 or more is a C rating. Restaurants can be closed by the department for serious or persistent violations.

In a statement Wednesday, Dunkin' Donuts said there are plans for follow-up inspections at the Hamilton Heights location to make sure all the appropriate food safety standards are being followed.