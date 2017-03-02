Man With Stroller Allegedly Sells Drugs and Then Pushes Baby Into Street | NBC New York
Man With Stroller Allegedly Sells Drugs and Then Pushes Baby Into Street

Police say Patrick Kemp pushed the baby and fled on foot

    Patrick Kemp, 31, allegedly sold drugs while pushing a stroller and then allegedly shoved the stroller into the street while trying to flee police.

    A Roosevelt man who allegedly sold drugs while pushing a baby in a stroller -- and then shoved the baby into the street in an attempt to flee cops -- is now facing a litany of charges. 

    Nassau County police say detectives watched Patrick Kemp, 31, make a drug deal while tending to the stroller and the baby inside it. When they tried to arrest Kemp, police say he pushed the stroller into the street and ran.

    He was arrested after a chase and "violently resisting," they added, and was found to have a gun in his jacket pocket.

    The baby was unharmed and returned to its mother. 

    Kemp now faces drug possession, drug sale, weapons possession assault and child endangerment charges. 

