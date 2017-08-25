A 30-year-old man who had been hospitalized since lying down on Park Avenue and getting hit by an MTA bus in July has died.

Oswaldo Arevalo, of West New York, New Jersey, died Thursday, about a month after a northbound MTA bus hit him as he was lying in the right travel lane between 21st and 22nd streets, police said Friday.

Arevalo had been hospitalized with severe head trauma since he was hit July 15. Police said Friday he intentionally sat in the road and may have been intoxicated. The bus driver did not remain at the scene, possibly not knowing that anyone was struck because the man was already on the ground, police have said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.