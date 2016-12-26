Police say two people were stabbed at a housing complex in the East Village Monday morning.

A man described by neighbors and friends as emotionally unstable stabbed a friend at 1 Haven Plaza, then stabbed a girl, police said.

The victims were taken transported by EMS with stab wounds shortly before 9 a.m., police said. They're in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

Friends told NBC 4 New York at the scene that the suspected stabber had texted a friend several days ago that he was going to "snap" and wanted to go back into the church where he wanted to be a minister. He may have recently broken up with his girlfriend.

The man lives with his mother, who has called 911 in the past due to his mental issues, friends said.

The suspect and the male victim were martial arts partners and played music together, friends said.

The relation of the girl who was stabbed was not immediately clear.

1 Haven Plaza is a low-income housing community located near East 12th Street and Avenue.