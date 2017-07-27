Man, Woman Sought in Armed Robbery Crime Spree in Brooklyn: Police | NBC New York
Man, Woman Sought in Armed Robbery Crime Spree in Brooklyn: Police

    Police are looking for a man and a woman wanted in connection with a robbery spree in Brooklyn.

    Police say a pair of armed thieves are wanted in connection with a robbery spree in Brooklyn, authorities say.

    The string of robberies began back on July 17 and is linked back to a hold up Wednesday in East New York, according to the NYPD.

    Police said the man and woman are connected with at least 8 robberies of grocery stores and delis and each time they display a gun and demand money.

    The duo has gotten away with at least $3,000 in the spree, officials said.

    Police say these two are wanted in a string of recent armed robberies in Brooklyn.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    Police released surveillance images of the pair in the hopes of catching them before they strike for a ninth time.

    Published 47 minutes ago

