Man, Woman Found Dead in NJ: Authorities - NBC New York
    A man and a woman were found dead early Saturday after a report of gunshots in New Jersey, authorities said. 

    Police discovered the body of a 28-year-old woman outside The Highlands at Morris Plains Apartments on The Buckley Way in Morris Plains, the Morris County prosecutor said. 

    A 32-year-old man was found dead nearby in Morris Township, the prosecutor said. 

    Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said it appears to be an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community. 

    The identities of the victims were withheld until their family could be notified. He said the medical examiner would determine their cause of death. 


    Published 50 minutes ago

