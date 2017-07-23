Man Wanted for Stealing $1,800, Cigars From Deli: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Wanted for Stealing $1,800, Cigars From Deli: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Wanted for Stealing $1,800, Cigars From Deli: NYPD
    Handout

    Police are looking for a man who stole $1,800 and boxes of cigars from a deli in Williamsbridge this month, authorities said.

    On July 9, a man entered the NJ Deli at East 217th Street, and walked toward the back of the store, police said. He entered the back office and removed $1,800 in cash and 14 boxes of assorted cigars, police said.

    The man then made a purchase before exiting the store, officials said.

     The suspect is shown in surveillance footage released by police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

    Published at 11:08 AM EDT on Jul 23, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us