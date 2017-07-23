Man Wanted for Stealing $1,800, Cigars From Deli: NYPD

Police are looking for a man who stole $1,800 and boxes of cigars from a deli in Williamsbridge this month, authorities said.

On July 9, a man entered the NJ Deli at East 217th Street, and walked toward the back of the store, police said. He entered the back office and removed $1,800 in cash and 14 boxes of assorted cigars, police said.

The man then made a purchase before exiting the store, officials said.

The suspect is shown in surveillance footage released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.