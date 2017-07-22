Man Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Put Hands Down Woman's Pants in NY | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Put Hands Down Woman's Pants in NY

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Put Hands Down Woman's Pants in NY
    Handout

    Police are searching for a man in connection with allegedly trying to put his hands in a woman's pants in Harlem Friday, authorities said.

    A 21-year-old woman was approached by a stranger at Hancock Place, and he attempted to force his hands inside her pants to the groin area, authorities said.

    The victim was able to fight off the attacker, who fled the location, authorities said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos


    Published at 10:41 AM EDT on Jul 22, 2017 | Updated at 12:10 PM EDT on Jul 22, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us