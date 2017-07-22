Police are searching for a man in connection with allegedly trying to put his hands in a woman's pants in Harlem Friday, authorities said.

A 21-year-old woman was approached by a stranger at Hancock Place, and he attempted to force his hands inside her pants to the groin area, authorities said.

The victim was able to fight off the attacker, who fled the location, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.



