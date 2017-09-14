A man who had been knocked unconscious in a brutal robbery in Brooklyn woke up after the attack to find everything in his possession had been stolen, officials say.

Police say the man walked into a bathroom at the Brooklyn Navy Yard last Thursday night when an unknown man came up from behind and put him in a chokehold. The victim briefly struggled with the suspect, but eventually lost consciousness.

When the 62-year-old victim woke up, he realized his cellphone, keys and car were stolen, authorities said. The NYPD said they were able to find the man’s car by tracking his cellphone, however, his wallet, which was inside the car, was taken.

The victim suffered minor injuries and he refused medical attention.

Cops released a photo of a man (above) wearing a red sweatshirt. Officials want to track him down.