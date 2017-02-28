A 28-year-old man trying to avoid cops looking to arrest him on a fraud-related warrant fell to his death from a Bronx rooftop Tuesday, authorities say.

Devon Wade, who has 19 prior arrests for charges including fraud, drug possession and criminal trespass, was trying to jump to a next-door building when he fell around 6:30 a.m. He suffered severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

Authorities say Wade fled when cops knocked on the door of an apartment on Morris Avenue. He climbed through a window, onto the fire escape and went to the roof. Members of the warrant squad saw him fall as he tried and failed to get to an adjacent building, authorities said.

Details on the warrant, other than that it was related to fraud, were not immediately available.

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is looking into the case.