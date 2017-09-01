‘You’re Coming With Me’: Man Tries to Pull Girl Away From Mom in Queens - NBC New York
'You're Coming With Me': Man Tries to Pull Girl Away From Mom in Queens

    ‘You’re Coming With Me’: Man Tries to Pull Girl Away From Mom in Queens
    NYPD

    Police are searching for a man they say tried to abduct a girl as she was walking with her mother in Queens Village.

    The girl and her mom were near the parking lot of Key Food on Jamaica Avenue when the man came up to them and grabbed the girl’s arm, police said.

    “You’re coming with me,” he told the girl in Spanish as he yanked on her arm, according to police. 

    The man wasn’t able to get the girl away and ran took off west down Jamaica Avenue.

    He’s described by police as having braids and a cross tattoo on his forehead.

    The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call Detective Borough Queens South at (718) 969-5005.

