Man Takes Photos Up Woman's Skirt, Assaults Her: Police
Man Takes Photos Up Woman's Skirt, Assaults Her: Police

    Man Takes Photos Up Woman's Skirt, Assaults Her: Police
    Nassau Police
    Suspect in bus stop assault in Uniondale

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly took photos underneath a woman's skirt as she waited at a bus stop on Long Island last month, then groped her. 

    The 24-year-old victim was waiting for a bus at Hampton Place and Uniondale Avenue in Unondale the morning Wednesday, July 19, when a man in his mid-20s approached her, police said.

    He took cellphone photos under the woman's skirt, then grabbed her from behind, lifted her dress and assaulted her, police.

    The man then took off in a white four-door Honda Accord.

    Evan Stulberger

    The suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches and 170 pounds; he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.  

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. 

    Published 18 minutes ago

