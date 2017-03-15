Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shoveling Snow on Staten Island, Dies: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shoveling Snow on Staten Island, Dies: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock

    Police say a man died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow in front of his home as a nor'easter bore down on the tri-state area Tuesday.

    Police received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m., authorities said. Paramedics were at the home on Stobe Avenue in Dongan Hills within five minutes and found the 47-year-old victim going into cardiac arrest, officials said.

    Police said he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital around 12:50 p.m. and died several hours later. 

    Winter Strom Stella dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas Tuesday, creating hazardous travel conditions and suspending or delaying transit service. Nearly 3,000 flights were cancelled at the three major airports, creating crowding on hundreds of flights Wednesday.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    The powerful storm killed at least five people, including a 16-year-old girl who crashed on a snowy roadway in New Hampshire and a Department of Public Works employee in Massachusetts, the Weather Channel reported.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us