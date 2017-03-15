Police say a man died after suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow in front of his home as a nor'easter bore down on the tri-state area Tuesday.

Police received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m., authorities said. Paramedics were at the home on Stobe Avenue in Dongan Hills within five minutes and found the 47-year-old victim going into cardiac arrest, officials said.

Police said he was taken to Staten Island University Hospital around 12:50 p.m. and died several hours later.

Winter Strom Stella dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas Tuesday, creating hazardous travel conditions and suspending or delaying transit service. Nearly 3,000 flights were cancelled at the three major airports, creating crowding on hundreds of flights Wednesday.

The powerful storm killed at least five people, including a 16-year-old girl who crashed on a snowy roadway in New Hampshire and a Department of Public Works employee in Massachusetts, the Weather Channel reported.