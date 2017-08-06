Man Killed While Running Across Queens Street: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Killed While Running Across Queens Street: NYPD

    A man was struck and killed by a car while running across a street in Queens early Sunday, police said. 

    Arkadiy Dibin, 29, of Queens, was crossing Yellowstone Boulevard mid-block in Forrest Hills just after midnight when he was struck by a Buick Lacrosse, the NYPD said. 

    Officers discovered Dibin laying face up on the road, unconscious and bleeding heavily from the head and mouth, police said. He was pronounced dead at North Shore Manhasset Hospital. 

    The 66-year-old driver remained at the scene, police said. 

    The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. 

