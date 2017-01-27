Man Killed When Train Entering Subway Station Hits Him in Head: Sources | NBC New York
Man Killed When Train Entering Subway Station Hits Him in Head: Sources

    A man was killed when a train struck him in the head as it pulled into a Queens subway station, according to law enforcement sources. 

    The man was waiting at the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway stop in Elmhurst at about 7:30 p.m. when a northbound M train hit him as it entered the station, sources said. 

    He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Sources say the man may have been intoxicated when he leaned or fell in front of the oncoming train. 

    The man has not been identified. 

