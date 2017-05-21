A man was stabbed to death at a wedding party in a home on Long Island, police said Sunday.

Another man suffered minor injuries in the fight Saturday evening and was treated at a local hospital, Suffolk County police said.

Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The two men were attending a wedding party at a home on Amerigo Vespucci Avenue when the fight broke out, police said.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing, police said.