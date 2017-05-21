Man Stabbed to Death at Long Island Wedding Party: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Stabbed to Death at Long Island Wedding Party: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A man was stabbed to death at a wedding party in a home on Long Island, police said Sunday. 

    Another man suffered minor injuries in the fight Saturday evening and was treated at a local hospital, Suffolk County police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyelo Rosario, 28, of Copiague, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. 

    The two men were attending a wedding party at a home on Amerigo Vespucci Avenue when the fight broke out, police said. 

    No one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing, police said.

    Published at 11:59 AM EDT on May 21, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us