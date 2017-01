A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death by a brazen attacker early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in front of 11 West 32nd St. around 5:10 a.m., officials said. Upon arrival, officers found Howard Chi at the scene with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics transported Chi to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.