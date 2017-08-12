Man Stabbed With Pen on Subway: Police - NBC New York
Man Stabbed With Pen on Subway: Police

    Police are seen through the subway doors arresting a stabbing suspect.

    A man on the subway was stabbed with a pen by another straphanger, police said Saturday.

    The 37-year-old attacker allegedly accused the victim of stealing his property at about 11 p.m. Friday night before the stabbing, the NYPD said. 

    The 32-year-old victim was stabbed in the cheek and arm on the Manhattan-bound A train near the Howard Beach station in Queens. 

    The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, police said. He was in stable condition. 

    The attacker was also taken to the hospital, but for a psych evaluation. His name wasn't released because he hadn't been charged. 


