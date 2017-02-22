Man Fatally Stabbed by Landlord in Bronx: Sources

A man found stabbed on a Bronx sidewalk Wednesday night has died, according to police, and law enforcement sources say he appears to have been killed by an angry landlord.

Officers found the 44-year-old victim with multiple wounds to the torso in front of 1001 Logan Ave. in Throgs Neck at about 6:30 p.m., according to police. The man was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with the deadly stabbing.

Sources say the suspect was a landlord who was allegedly told by the victim -- his tenant -- that he would buy the apartment he was staying in. The victim didn't pay the landlord for months, however.

The victim has not been identified.