A man was stabbed on the street in Chelsea, and his attacker is still on the loose, police say.

The victim was stabbed in the area of West 29th Street and Seventh Avenue, fire officials say. He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses say they saw two men arguing on a sidewalk, and the fight quickly escalated. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other, witnesses said.

The suspect ran off, and bystanders rushed to help the bleeding victim as they called 911 and awaited police and EMS.

It's not clear what led to the stabbing or whether the men knew each other. Police say they're still searching for a suspect.