Police released this photo of a man who allegedly spit on a woman and punched her.

A man spat on a woman who was getting off the subway, then punched her and spat in her face when she tried to stop him from running away, police said Saturday.

The 34-year-old woman was on the northbound E train headed to the Seventh Avenue station on Tuesday evening when the man sat next to her, the NYPD said.

The two got into an argument when he encroached on her and she asked for a moment to readjust herself, police said.

As she prepared to get off the train, he spat on the back of her head, police said.

They both got off at the Seventh Avenue station and she tried to stop him by grabbing his backpack, police said.

The man then punched her in the shoulder and spat in her face, police said.

He fled on the northbound E train, police said. He is described as about 30 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).





