Man Snatches $600 From Brooklyn Hotel Office: Police

Police say the man got away with about $600. (Published 50 minutes ago)

A man who pushed his way into a hotel office in Brooklyn got away with several hundred dollars in cash, police say.

The man, who police described as being around 20 years old, walked into a hotel on Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville on Wednesday just after midnight and made his way into the lobby office and forced the employee to open the cash register, according to cops.

The worker opened it and the unknown man took about $600 and fled the hotel on foot, the NYPD says.

Nobody was injured in the robbery, police said.

Police say this man got away with about $600 in the hotel robbery in Brooklyn.

Photo credit: NYPD

Video from the office shows the man, wearing gray pants and sweatshirt, throw something to the ground and snatch cash out of the worker’s hands.

Officials urge witnesses to call NYPD Crime Stoppers with tips that could help them arrest the suspect.

