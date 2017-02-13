A man who flew into Kennedy Airport from Guyana was arrested after authorities discovered $67,000 worth of cocaine in his shoes, officials said.

Amaziah Hohenkirk of Guyana arrived at JFK on Feb. 9 from a connecting flight through Trinidad and Tobago, according to Customs and Border Protection officials.

Hohenkirk attempted to walk past the inspection checkpoint officers after his flight arrived when CBP officers stopped him, officials said. They uncovered four pairs of sneakers and two pairs of shoes in his luggage that contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Hohenkirk was arrested for importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

He faces federal narcotics smuggling charges if convicted. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.