Police say the man slipped into the building through an unlocked door. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A man walked into a Brooklyn building last week and walked out with a bike that he stole, police say.

The NYPD says the man got into the building, which is near the corner of St. Johns Place and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights, through an unlocked door on the roof sometime between 8 a.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Once the man was inside, he made his way down to the basement where he stole a Dawes bicycle, according to police.

Cops Tuesday night released surveillance footage of the suspect seen inside the building with the bike. The surveillance footage shows the man walking down a hallway carrying the bike in one hand.

Police say this man stole a bike from a Brooklyn building last week.

Photo credit: NYPD

Witnesses are urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers with tips that could help police nab the suspect.