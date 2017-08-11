Police are searching for a man they say slashed a 52-year-old man during a dispute in Coney Island earlier this week.

The suspect was arguing with the victim on Mermaid Avenue Wednesday evening when he took out a sharp weapon and slashed the man in the arm before running away, police said.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

The NYPD released surveillance footage on Friday with hopes of finding the slasher.

From the video, police believe the suspect is in his 40s.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.