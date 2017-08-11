Man Slashes 52-Year-Old During Argument in Coney Island: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Man Slashes 52-Year-Old During Argument in Coney Island: NYPD

By Michael George

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Slashes 52-Year-Old During Argument in Coney Island: NYPD

    Police are searching for a man they say slashed a 52-year-old man during a dispute in Coney Island earlier this week.

    The suspect was arguing with the victim on Mermaid Avenue Wednesday evening when he took out a sharp weapon and slashed the man in the arm before running away, police said.

    The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

    The NYPD released surveillance footage on Friday with hopes of finding the slasher.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    From the video, police believe the suspect is in his 40s.

    They are asking anyone with information to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us