    Man Slashed NY Officer With Scissors: Police

    A 26-year-old man who was refused entry to a bar slashed an officer's cheek with scissors, Nassau County police say. 

    Robert Savage, of Massapequa, was charged with aggregated assault of an officer, possessing a weapon, resisting arrest and assault.

    Police responded to McCann's Bar and Grill on Merrick Road, where Savage was denied entry and allegedly damaged a windshield wiper on a party bus parked nearby.  

    When an officer confronted him, Savage revealed a pair of scissors, slashed the officer's cheek and tried to stab him in the neck, police said. 

    He's also accused of biting a sergeant and throwing her to the ground, police said. Her neck, back and shoulder were injured. 

    The officer subdued Savage with a stun gun, police said. 

    Savage was brought to a hospital for treatment of an unrelated illness and will be arraigned when medically practical, police said. 

    The officers were treated at a hospital and released. 

