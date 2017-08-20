Man Sitting on Staten Island Bench Shot in Shoulder: Cops

A Sunday afternoon on Staten Island ended with an Italian national visiting New York City on a temporary work visa being rushed to a hospital with a bullet lodged in his shoulder, officials say.

The 57-year-old man was sitting on a bench on Jersey Street and Crescent Avenue and in New Brighton when he heard shots ring out and saw people running, police said. That is when police say he was shot in the shoulder.

According to authorities, the man was not the intended target in the shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The man was trying to find the Italian museum on Tompkins Avenue when he was shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made.