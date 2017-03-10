Police are looking for a suspect in connection with showing a girl a pornographic video on a cellphone and following her to school.

A man walked up an 11-year-old girl in Queens and showed her a pornographic movie on his cellphone before following her all the way to her school, police said.

The girl was walking in Jackson Heights Wednesday morning when the man came up to her near the corner of Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street and showed her the video, according to police.

The man followed her to her school, where she told somebody at the school about what happened, police said.

That’s when the 40-year-old-something suspect took off on foot with his cellphone still in his hand, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, phone in hand, on Thursday.