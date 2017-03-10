Man Shows Girl Porn on Cellphone, Follows Her to School: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Shows Girl Porn on Cellphone, Follows Her to School: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police are looking for a suspect in connection with showing a girl a pornographic video on a cellphone and following her to school.

    A man walked up an 11-year-old girl in Queens and showed her a pornographic movie on his cellphone before following her all the way to her school, police said.

    The girl was walking in Jackson Heights Wednesday morning when the man came up to her near the corner of Northern Boulevard and 82nd Street and showed her the video, according to police.

    The man followed her to her school, where she told somebody at the school about what happened, police said.

    That’s when the 40-year-old-something suspect took off on foot with his cellphone still in his hand, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Randall Balsmeyer

    The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect, phone in hand, on Thursday. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us