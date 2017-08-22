Man Shot and Killed in the Bronx: NYPD - NBC New York
Man Shot and Killed in the Bronx: NYPD

    A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in the Bronx, the NYPD says.

    Police say officers rushed to East 166th Street and Franklin Avenue in Morrisania around 2 a.m. where they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

    He was rushed to an area hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life, police said.

    The victim’s name hasn’t been made public.

    It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was shot, but officials say they are investigating.

    No arrests have been made.

