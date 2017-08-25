A Connecticut man was killed after he was shot in front of his Bridgeport home, police said.

Authorities don’t believe Cadell Moore, 34, was the intended target of the shooting.



Moore was working on his car on Sixth Street Thursday morning when gunfire erupted shortly before 11 a.m.

A bullet struck Moore in the head, police said. He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance, but did not survive his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been reported.

