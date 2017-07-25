Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in His Car in Queens: Police | NBC New York
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in His Car in Queens: Police

    A man in Queens was shot and killed in an apparent execution while in his SUV, police say. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A Queens man was shot and killed in his SUV in an apparent execution-style killing, police say.

    The NYPD says just after midnight on Tuesday officers found a 32-year-old man in his BMW suffering from gunshot wounds to his head at the corner of South Conduit Avenue and Lansing Avenue in Brookville.

    The man, Zanu Simpson, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    Simpson had just left a restaurant on South Conduit Avenue when somebody drove up next to him and shot him in the head, police said.

    The shooter then drove away in a silver vehicle.

    Police said it’s not clear what led to the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Nobody has been arrested.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

