A robbery in the Bronx led to two men being shot by a man, police say. (Published 43 minutes ago)

A man was shot eight times over the weekend in a robbery gone bad in which a second man, an innocent bystander, was also struck by bullets, police say.

Police gathered new information Tuesday in the Bronx double shooting, which authorities say a suspect walked up behind a 62-year-old man on Sunday in Soundview and ripped his necklace off him. The victim turned around to face the suspect, leading to him being shot eight times.

As the bullets were flying, a 30-year-old man was shot once in the knee, police said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition, officials said.

Police say this man shot two people in the Bronx over the weekend.

Photo credit: NYPD / NBC 4 New York

The 20-something-year-old suspect fled the location on foot and was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

Police released surveillance footage of the man in the hopes of getting him off the streets.



