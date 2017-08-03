Police released video of a man robbing another man who police say the suspect put the victim into a chokehold. (Warning: This video could be tough to watch for some.) (Published 20 minutes ago)

A suspect in the Bronx knocked a man out and rummaged through his pockets while he was unconscious in a brutal robbery Wednesday night that left the victim suffering from critical injuries, police say.

The NYPD says just after midnight in Kingsbridge, the man punched the 42-year-old victim in the face several times and put him in a chokehold until he became unconscious. The suspect went through the victim’s pockets and tried to steal a cellphone and wallet, police said.

The victim woke up, struggled with the suspect and was able stop the robber from taking either item, according to officials. Police say that’s when the male suspect punched the victim in the face again, taking his bag in the process. Inside the bag was a passport and checkbook.

During the robbery, another man stood by acting as a lookout before both men ran away, heading eastbound on Albany Crescent, authorities said.

Police say one these men knocked a victim out and stole from him while the other stood by as a lookout in the Bronx.

The victim who was attacked fractured his nose and thumb and suffered brain damage, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Video from the scene shows one of the suspects attack the victim and go through his pockets while he is on the ground.

Police Wednesday night released surveillance footage of the 20-something-year-old suspects in the hopes of getting them off the streets.



