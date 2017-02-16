Brooklyn Woman Scammed of $9,500 by Man Posing as Jailed Friend in Need of Bail Money: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Brooklyn Woman Scammed of $9,500 by Man Posing as Jailed Friend in Need of Bail Money: NYPD

By Ashley Domagola

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man claiming to be a friend in need of bail scammed a 66-year-old Brooklyn woman out of nearly $10,000 in cash last October, according to the NYPD.

    The victim told police she received a phone call the afternoon of Oct. 21 from a man posing as a friend. The man said that he had been arrested and asked the woman for $9,500 in cash for bail money.  

    The woman agreed to help, and a man arrived at her Clinton Hill home in a green cab and collected the money from her, police said. After the man left, she received another call from the man posing as her friend, asking her for more money. 

    The woman became suspicious and called her friend directly, and learned he had not been arrested. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The suspect who came to collect the cash is described as being about 25 to 30 years old with a slim build and a dark birthmark on the left side of his face. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).  

    Published 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us