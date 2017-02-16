A man claiming to be a friend in need of bail scammed a 66-year-old Brooklyn woman out of nearly $10,000 in cash last October, according to the NYPD.

The victim told police she received a phone call the afternoon of Oct. 21 from a man posing as a friend. The man said that he had been arrested and asked the woman for $9,500 in cash for bail money.

The woman agreed to help, and a man arrived at her Clinton Hill home in a green cab and collected the money from her, police said. After the man left, she received another call from the man posing as her friend, asking her for more money.

The woman became suspicious and called her friend directly, and learned he had not been arrested.

The suspect who came to collect the cash is described as being about 25 to 30 years old with a slim build and a dark birthmark on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).