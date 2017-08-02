A 57-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly running over his girlfriend with a car, killing her, after a fight outside a Mediterranean restaurant late Tuesday.

It's not clear what Robert Savinetti and his girlfriend, who has not been identified, were arguing about outside Cardoon Restaurant on Adler Court in Seaford. Police allege Savinetti got in his car and hit the woman as he drove off around 11 p.m.

Eventually Savinetti returned to the scene. Police say he was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.

The woman suffered severe trauma to her body and died at a hospital bout 40 minutes after she was hit.

Savinetti faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and other offenses. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the allegations.