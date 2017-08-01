Livery Cab Driver Robbed at Knife Point in the Bronx: Police

Police want to track down a man who robbed a livery cab driver with a knife in the Bronx. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

A man and a woman are wanted in connection with a robbery of livery cab driver Monday in the Bronx, police say.

Around noon time, the 70-year-old cab driver picked up the man and woman near Kingsbridge Road and Grand Concourse, according to the NYPD. When the pair got to their destination, the woman hoped out of the cab, but the man took out a knife and demanded the driver’s property, police said.

The man fled with the victim’s cellphone, tablet and $75, police said. The driver was not injured.

Video from inside the cab shows the man holding the knife and taking the driver’s cash and tablet from him.

Police said Tuesday night the same man is wanted for a robbery in Mott Haven last Wednesday. In that incident he reached into a bag and simulated he had a gun and demanded a man’s money. The victim told him he didn’t have any cash and the suspect fled the area, police said.

Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips that could lead to an arrest.