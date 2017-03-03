Red-Hooded Robber Knocks Out Domino's Pizza Deliveryman, Runs Off With Pizza Bags: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Red-Hooded Robber Knocks Out Domino's Pizza Deliveryman, Runs Off With Pizza Bags: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are searching for a robber who allegedly beat a Domino's pizza delivery worker. 

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video knocking out a Domino's Pizza delivery worker in the Bronx before running away with his pizza bags.

    Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Westchester Avenue store. The man was initially seen on security video arguing with someone inside the pizzeria, and video later shows him approaching a worker outside the store and punching him.

    The suspect then runs off with the pizza bags. 

    The 41-year-old victim was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

    Published 56 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us