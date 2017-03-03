Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video knocking out a Domino's Pizza delivery worker in the Bronx before running away with his pizza bags.
Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Westchester Avenue store. The man was initially seen on security video arguing with someone inside the pizzeria, and video later shows him approaching a worker outside the store and punching him.
The suspect then runs off with the pizza bags.
The 41-year-old victim was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.
Published 56 minutes ago