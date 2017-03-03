Police are searching for a robber who allegedly beat a Domino's pizza delivery worker.

Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video knocking out a Domino's Pizza delivery worker in the Bronx before running away with his pizza bags.

Police say it happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Westchester Avenue store. The man was initially seen on security video arguing with someone inside the pizzeria, and video later shows him approaching a worker outside the store and punching him.

The suspect then runs off with the pizza bags.

The 41-year-old victim was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.