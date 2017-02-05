Robber Who Demanded Man's Pants at Gunpoint Arrested: NYPD

An armed robber who demanded a victim give him the clothes off the man's back has been arrested, police said Sunday.

Angel Valentin, 20, of Harlem, was charged with robbery, stalking, menacing, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment, the NYPD said.

The 24-year-old victim was trying to enter the building on Neilson Street in Far Rockaway when he was approached by a man wearing a hoodie at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Authorities said Valentin allegedly brandished a gun and threatened the victim, demanding his clothing.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect running up to the victim from behind. As the victim hands each article of clothing over, he grabs the pants, jacket, suit jacket and shoes.

Authorities said there were no injuries.

It wasn't clear whether Valentin had an attorney.