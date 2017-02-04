A man trying to get inside a residential building was robbed for his clothing at gunpoint in Queens, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was trying to enter the building on Neilson Street when he was approached by a man wearing a hoodie at around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly brandished a gun and threatened the victim, demanding his clothing.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect running up to the victim from behind, gun pointed at his face, as he corners him in front of the building entrance. He grabs the man's pants, jacket, suit jacket, even his shoes as the victim hands each item of clothing over one by one.

The perp fled the scene shortly after. Authorities said there were no injuries during the robbery.

The suspect is believed to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a medium color-toned hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to the robbery is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or by logging on to thier website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.