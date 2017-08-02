A Connecticut college says it's investigating reports of a man secretly recording girls who were staying on campus as part of a sports camp.

The girls were on a four-night volleyball camp at Sacred University when they reported seeing a man walk into the bathroom while showering, their parents tell News 4.

"The girls were saying there was a man holding the cellphone over the shower stalls," said one mother named Gina.

"She told me there were a lot of hysterical girls crying, there was a man being questioned in the lobby."

Another parent, Lisa Ross, said her daughter caught someone peeping in on her.

"This person ended up standing in front of her stall and kept looking in at her through the crack," she said.

The camp didn't call police for over an hour after the girls reported it, according to their parents. Gina and Lisa Ross say neither the camp nor the university ever contacted them to alert them to the incident.

Sacred Heart University said in a statement that it is cooperating with police and that "steps have already been taken to remove the individuals who were allegedly involved pending further investigation... We take allegations of this kind extremely seriously."

But outraged parents say it's too little, too late.

"We researched very well what sleepaway camp to send her to, and they failed us in every way," said Gina.

The campers have since returned home. Bridgeport police confirm they're investigating the "disturbing allegations" but haven't made an arrest.